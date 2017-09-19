Washington still waiting for Josh Doctson to get healthy enough to contribute

AP

A week ago former Washington wide receiver Santana Moss said Josh Doctson “might be the best receiver on this team.” The problem is: Doctson hasn’t played enough to prove that.

Doctson, a first-round draft pick in 2016, played 29 snaps against the Rams on Sunday with nothing to show for it. Kirk Cousins threw a fade in the end zone that was uncatchable, which was Doctson’s only target. In fact, it marks Doctson’s only target this season.

Doctson played 20 snaps in the season opener against the Eagles and never saw a pass come his way.

“We’re going to continue to expand on Josh’s role,” coach Jay Gruden said Monday, via quotes distributed by the team. “The more he practices, the more he’s going to get a chance to play. Last week, we didn’t get a lot of opportunity balls to the wide receivers. Terrelle [Pryor Sr.] made a couple plays. Ryan Grant made a big one at the end of the game. [Jamison] Crowder made a few. Their day will come. Just a matter of what defenses we’re playing, how we’re going to attack. I think [Sunday against the Rams] was more about tight ends and backs against their linebackers and safeties. This week could be different. We could attack their corners. We’ll see.”

Gruden said last week that Doctson would have to earn playing time after missing most of last season with an Achilles injury and most of this summer with a hamstring injury. The former TCU star was limited in all three practices last week as he works his way back from the hamstring, and Washington listed him as questionable for the Rams game.