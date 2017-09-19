Week Two power rankings

1. Raiders (2-0; previously No. 2): Marshawn should polish up on his breakdancing because it feels like 1983 all over again the Raiders.

2. Chiefs (2-0; No. 3): If Spencer Ware hadn’t gotten injured, the Chiefs may not be undefeated.

3. Patriots (1-1; No. 5): Nice.

4. Falcons (2-0; No. 7): When the opponent is on the ropes, the Falcons need to learn how to punch them through.

5. Steelers (2-0; No. 8): Take away Bell, Brown gets you. Take away both, Bryant gets you.

6. Packers (1-1; No. 1): Take away Rodgers, and the Packers wouldn’t win a game.

7. Lions (2-0; No. 9): There’s a chance the Lions are great. There’s also a chance they simply have beaten two opposite-of-great teams.

8. Broncos (2-0; No. 15): The good news is they may have found a franchise quarterback in round seven. The bad news is they may have pissed away a first-round pick on a potential franchise quarterback.

9. Seahawks (1-1; No. 6): The Seahawks tend to get better as the season progresses. This year they definitely need to.

10. Cowboys (1-1; No. 4): Ezekiel Elliott‘s suspension didn’t start last week. It just seems that way.

11. Dolphins (1-0; No. 12): Cigarettes for everyone.

12. Ravens (2-0; No. 13): They should just have the defensive players play both ways.

13. Buccaneers (1-0; No. 16): The Bucs may not just be the second-best team in the division; they may be the second-best team in the NFC.

14. Panthers (2-0; No. 17): Cam Newton may be OK for now, but behind that offensive line he won’t be OK for long.

15. Titans (1-1; No. 19): From 2-4 in the AFC South a year ago to 1-0 this year; performance in the division will be the key to Tennessee’s season.

16. Eagles (1-1; No. 10):  They’ve got a chance to make it a two-team race in the NFC East, if they can manhandle the Giants.

17. Vikings (1-1; No. 14): An old-school NFC Central fight with the Bucs could go a long way toward revealing whether the Vikings are for real.

18. Texans (1-1; No. 28): Better late than never — and just in time for the Patriots — Deshaun Watson is the guy.

19. Rams (1-1; No. 18): The annual RGIII bowl was about as inspiring as it ever is.

20. Jaguars (1-1; No. 11): They are you we thought they were.

21. Washington (1-1; No. 25): They’ve pulled the ultimate “psych!” move on Su’a.

22. Bills (1-1; No. 20): Sean McDermott will keep telling us Tyrod Taylor is the quarterback until the precise moment McDermott decides Taylor isn’t.

23. Cardinals (1-1; No. 21): Bruce Arians has finally figured out what many already knew about this team — the quarterback is often more of a liability than an asset.

24. Chargers (0-2; No. 22): Two games behind a three-way cluster at the top of the division, the Chargers’ season feels over when it’s barely begun.

25. Giants (0-2; No. 24): Brylcreem Ben McAdoo can feel the season slip-sliding away.

26. Saints (0-2; No. 26): Adrian Peterson didn’t sign up for 0-2, either.

27. Bears (0-2; No. 23): Two games left, at most, before Mitchell Trubisky makes his debut.

28. Browns (0-2; No. 27): The fact that the Browns are favored on the road tells you everything you need to know about the current state of the NFL.

29. Bengals (0-2; No. 29): Andy Dalton has the full support of the coaching staff. Until he doesn’t.

30. Jets (0-2; No. 30): Their pursuit of Sam Darnold has been complicated by the presence of other unexpectedly crappy teams.

31. 49ers (0-2; No. 31): Tune in for Thursday Night Traffic Problems.

32. Colts (0-2; No. 32): “Taking the Cardinals to overtime” may be the only banner fodder they have this year; “home ‘dogs against the Browns” definitely won’t make the cut.

  12. How do you drop the Eagles six spots when they hung with your number 2 team in their own stadium, and realistically could’ve/should’ve won? Ridiculous.

  14. mding729 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:09 am
    How are the patriots ahead of other undefeated teams? Come on.

    ———

    It’s not a ranking by wins. Anyone can do that. The Patriots were near the top and performed well. You can’t knock them down too far.

  15. Broncos at 8? Come on, they should at least be top 6. And the raiders at #1 after they beat a tough Jets team… I can’t wait until week 4 when my Broncos can bring the raiders down to Earth just like they did to the Cowboys.

  16. gobirds11 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:11 am
    How do you drop the Eagles six spots when they hung with your number 2 team in their own stadium, and realistically could’ve/should’ve won? Ridiculous.

    ———

    Because they lost. Doesn’t matter that they could have won.

  17. IT’S GOIING TO BE SO FUNNY HOW EVERYONE IS GOING TO BE PISSED AT MY RAIDERS FOR BEING 1A WITH THE CHIEFS 1B SO QUE THE RAIDER HATERS ITS YOUR TIME TO SHINE…..

  18. Let me get this out of the way first: Mike Glennon is probably not a franchise QB. That being said, I watched a sequence last week where his receivers dropped passes on three consecutive plays. In Week One, what would have been the winning TD pass against the defending NFC Champs was dropped. Unless Mitch Trubisky has some magic touch that makes his passes undroppable, I am not sure the result will be much different.

  20. “The fact that the Browns are favored on the road tells you everything you need to know about the current state of the NFL.”
    Really Florio?

    The fact of the matter is that the on-the-field product is getting worse. Who is on the field? Union protected pampered players who don’t like to practice in pads and think that as long as they have signed their contract, they’ve already won.
    The players demand all of the attention yet when they suck on the field they blame the coaches, management, Goodell, etc. They (players) demand all of the glory but refuse to accept the criticism.
    If players would work harder, spend time in film study, and put forth maximum effort, the product would be better. But they are all mega-rich millionaires and just don’t care, they take no pride in their work.
    So when you blame the NFL, you mean to blame Goodell but you SHOULD be blaming your beloved players.

  21. Nice? Is that a reference to some locker room quote or something, I hope? Otherwise, it’s not exactly scintillating commentary. And I’m sorry… even if the Raiders did move up a slot because the Packers dropped out of #1, no one should get a bump the week after they play the Jets unless they score in the high 80s-mid 90s.

  23. gobirds11 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:11 am
    How do you drop the Eagles six spots when they hung with your number 2 team in their own stadium, and realistically could’ve/should’ve won? Ridiculous.

    They should’ve beaten the Chiefs? Based on what? The solid 3 quarters they played?

  25. raidersince84 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:15 am
    IT’S GOIING TO BE SO FUNNY HOW EVERYONE IS GOING TO BE PISSED AT MY RAIDERS FOR BEING 1A WITH THE CHIEFS 1B SO QUE THE RAIDER HATERS ITS YOUR TIME TO SHINE…..

    ——————

    I guess when your team hasn’t won anything relevant on the field in over a decade being ranked #1 for a week in the PFT power rankings is something for which to aspire. Congrats.

Leave a Reply

