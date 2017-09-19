Which 0-2 team will make the playoffs?

Getty Images

Week Two officially is over, and more than 25 percent of the NFL has fallen to an 0-2 start. Since, on average, one of every eight 0-2 teams makes it to the playoffs, one of these sad sacks will scratch and claw its was to an inevitable wild-card or divisional road loss.

So who will it be? That’s the Tuesday PFT Live question of the day.

The choices are the Jets, Browns, Bengals, Colts, Chargers, Giants, Bears, Saints, and 49ers.

Pick one (or more), defend your selection in the comments, and then tune in to the show at 7:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN (or right now on NBC Sports Radio) to hear the discussion of the potential fate of the teams that have commenced the season winless.