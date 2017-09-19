Ziggy Ansah has already passed last year’s sack total

Getty Images

Not every star coming off an injury had a quiet night in a losing effort.

For Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah, his three-sack performance against the Giants was a reminder of the kind of pass-rusher he’s been, and the way he can impact a game.

“The sack looks better than the hurry,” Ansah said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s official website. “That is what I’m paid to do, put the quarterback down with the ball in his hands. I’m just grateful I was able to get a few today. It feels great.”

Ansah was hobbled by an ankle injury last year, and managed just two sacks. So even though he’s coming off a knee issue which limited him in the preseason, he certainly looked closer to the player who racked up 14.5 sacks in 2015.

That’s good news for the Lions, who need to win a few games like last night when Matthew Stafford and their offense aren’t putting up huge numbers. But it also sets the stage for a huge number for Ansah, as he’s entering the final year of his contract, and seems to be a candidate for the franchise tag since the Lions were able to extend Stafford recently.