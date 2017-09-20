Adam Gase: Players who step outside the team culture can be forgiven

Posted by Josh Alper on September 20, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT
AP

The Dolphins suspended linebacker Lawrence Timmons on Tuesday, three days after he left the team without notice while they were in Los Angeles to face the Chargers.

The team announced the ban as an indefinite suspension, although the CBA mandates a maximum four-week suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. During a Wednesday press conference, coach Adam Gase evaded questions about Timmons, saying that “everything dealing with that we’re going to keep in house and handle it the way we feel we need to handle it.”

The possibility of Timmons returning to the team was raised in another question and Gase gave a similar answer, but a general question about whether players who step outside the team’s culture could be welcomed back at a later date seemed to leave the door open.

“I think every situation is different,” Gase said, via the Miami Herald. “And I would say you can be forgiven if the right steps are taken.”

It’s impossible to guess about the chances of that happening in this situation without knowing what’s gone on behind the scenes with Timmons and the team, but what’s certain in the near term is that the Dolphins defense will be looking elsewhere for a starting linebacker.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Adam Gase: Players who step outside the team culture can be forgiven

  2. I’m sure a bunch of loud mouths will pop off on here degrading this man because so many of you have nothing better to do. The reality of this incident is none of us know the details and none of should judge. I don’t think anyone can say they haven’t gone through an emotional situation in their life and let others down. He’s been nothing but a class act since he’s been in the league and hopefully he’s continued to be so. Wishing you the best LT.

  5. The truth is on lock down about the whole incident, how can people form a knowledgable conclusion without knowing all the facts, I trust coach Gase…

  6. finzfan49 says:
    All depends on what he did.. until that is disclosed none of our opinions matter.

    But we already know what he did. An employee being paid millions of dollars to do a job went on a road trip with his team and disappeared on game day without a word to his employer.
    Unless he was injured, or otherwise incapacitated in such a way that made it impossible for him to contract his employer, or someone else who could contact his employer on his behalf, the reasons why don’t much matter. That does not appear to be the case. He was absent without leave, and that alone is reason enough to get suspended.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!