Adam Gase: Players who step outside the team culture can be forgiven

AP

The Dolphins suspended linebacker Lawrence Timmons on Tuesday, three days after he left the team without notice while they were in Los Angeles to face the Chargers.

The team announced the ban as an indefinite suspension, although the CBA mandates a maximum four-week suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. During a Wednesday press conference, coach Adam Gase evaded questions about Timmons, saying that “everything dealing with that we’re going to keep in house and handle it the way we feel we need to handle it.”

The possibility of Timmons returning to the team was raised in another question and Gase gave a similar answer, but a general question about whether players who step outside the team’s culture could be welcomed back at a later date seemed to leave the door open.

“I think every situation is different,” Gase said, via the Miami Herald. “And I would say you can be forgiven if the right steps are taken.”

It’s impossible to guess about the chances of that happening in this situation without knowing what’s gone on behind the scenes with Timmons and the team, but what’s certain in the near term is that the Dolphins defense will be looking elsewhere for a starting linebacker.