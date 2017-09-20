Alfred Blue returns to practice for first time in almost a month

Getty Images

Texans running back Alfred Blue returned to practice Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Blue had not practiced since spraining his ankle in a joint practice with the Saints on Aug. 24.

Blue’s sprain was a high-ankle, forcing him to miss the final two preseason games and the first two regular-season games.

Blue rushed for 420 yards last season in spelling Lamar Miller. In three NFL seasons, he has 1,646 yards and five touchdowns.

The Texans have Miller, Blue, D'Onta Foreman and Tyler Ervin. Miller has 35 carries for 126 yards, with quarterback Deshaun Watson the team’s second leading rusher. Watson has the Texans’ only rushing touchdown this season.

Foreman has 13 carries for 44 yards, and Ervin has three carries for 8 yards.