Anthony Lynn: We’re not the same old Chargers

The Chargers lost their first game of the season 24-21 after a field goal attempt on the last play of the game was blocked and they lost in Week Two by blowing a 17-10 lead in the second half before Younghoe Koo missed a field goal at the buzzer.

Those outcomes may have come at the start of a new season with a new coach playing in a new city, but they had a familiar ring to them. The Chargers have made a habit of blowing leads and losing close games since the start of the 2016 season — 1-10 in games decided by one score — and that’s led some to say that we’re seeing the same old Chargers all over again.

Head coach Anthony Lynn is pushing back against that notion.

“We talked about that a little bit in our team meeting,” Lynn said, via ESPN.com. “Some people say, ‘Same old Chargers.’ It’s not the same old Chargers. We lost a couple of close games. We have 14 games left. We’ll see. We’ll see at the end.”

Nothing is over after two weeks, but the Chargers are 0-2 in an AFC West with three 2-0 teams so they’re going to need to start showing that they can finish out games sooner rather than later if they’re going to prove that they’ve made a total break from what happened in the past.

  4. the upcoming schedule is brutal…KC, Philly, NYG, Oakland, Denver, New England. Staring 1-7 right in the face. and thats provided the Giants continue to suck.

  6. I’m sorry, but as long as the Spanos family owns the team it will be the same old Chargers. Incompetence at the top of the organization and in this case throughout the organization makes it near impossible to not be incompetent as a team. There are Spanos family members that work throughout this organization. They have no concept of Nepotism and they are cheap beyond belief. In football/business the little things matter. The details matter. The mistakes matter and this organization makes them constantly. From bad hires (Tom Telesco) to bad decisions (moving to LA) to bad marketing (logo charade), to bad record 251-281 in 32 plus seasons. 20-losing seasons in 32 years of ownership. From Alex Spanos to Dean Spanos to John Spanos…generations of failure. So I’m sorry Coach Lynn, but it will always be the “Same old Chargers”. You never had a chance…

  10. They’re actually worse. It’s not Lynn’s fault. The team just isn’t very good. When you have one of the worst owners in the league, that’s going to happen.

  12. The results of the first two games — no merely THAT they lost them, but HOW they lost them — suggests these Chargers are very much the same team we’ve seen in the past.
    Just saying you aren’t the same old Chargers means nothing. Sorry Mr. Lynn, but until proven otherwise you’re exactly what your record and your underwhelming and self-destructive performances say you are.
    Sure looks like same-old, same-old to me.

  15. All that legitimate criticism of Archie for conspiring to keep Eli out of San Diego on draft day, but in retrospect, can any of us really say Archie had the wrong idea? The Spanos family is incompetent and they have wasted most of Rivers’ prime.

