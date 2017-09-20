Anthony Lynn: We’re not the same old Chargers

AP

The Chargers lost their first game of the season 24-21 after a field goal attempt on the last play of the game was blocked and they lost in Week Two by blowing a 17-10 lead in the second half before Younghoe Koo missed a field goal at the buzzer.

Those outcomes may have come at the start of a new season with a new coach playing in a new city, but they had a familiar ring to them. The Chargers have made a habit of blowing leads and losing close games since the start of the 2016 season — 1-10 in games decided by one score — and that’s led some to say that we’re seeing the same old Chargers all over again.

Head coach Anthony Lynn is pushing back against that notion.

“We talked about that a little bit in our team meeting,” Lynn said, via ESPN.com. “Some people say, ‘Same old Chargers.’ It’s not the same old Chargers. We lost a couple of close games. We have 14 games left. We’ll see. We’ll see at the end.”

Nothing is over after two weeks, but the Chargers are 0-2 in an AFC West with three 2-0 teams so they’re going to need to start showing that they can finish out games sooner rather than later if they’re going to prove that they’ve made a total break from what happened in the past.