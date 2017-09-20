Bills bring two back to fill roster spots

Getty Images

The Bills brought back two familiar faces to fill their available roster spots.

The team announced they signed safety Robert Blanton and defensive tackle Deandre Coleman.

Coleman made the Bills roster to start the season, but was shuffled off since then. He might be needed depending on the condition of Marcell Dareus‘ ankle.

Blanton was with the Bills last year, but went to camp with the Cowboys this summer.

The Bills released linebacker Jelani Jenkins and safety Trae Elson yesterday.