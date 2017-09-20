Cam Newton is limited in practice #asexpected

Getty Images

For Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, the new normal will be periodic limited practices, due to his shoulder. He was limited in practice on Wednesday due to both his shoulder and his ankle.

It’s unclear whether he was limited due to the shoulder that was surgically repaired earlier this year, or whether he was limited due to the rolling of the ankle that was surgically repaired in 2014.

Missing practice on Wednesday were receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee), center Ryan Kalil (neck), and cornerback Daryl Worley (knee). Limited for the Panthers were defensive Vernon Butler (shoulder) and linebacker Jeremy Cash (calf).

The 2-0 Panthers host the 0-2 Saints on Sunday in Charlotte. Shoulder, ankle, or both, it would be a surprise if Newton doesn’t play.