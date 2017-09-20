Cardinals bring back linebacker Philip Wheeler again

Getty Images

Philip Wheeler just signed up for another round of roster roulette in Arizona.

Via Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic, the Cardinals have brought the veteran linebacker back to the roster again.

The Cards originally signed Wheeler in July, cut him during final cuts, re-signed him after Week One so his salary for the year wasn’t guaranteed, cut him when they needed a tight end, and then brought him back today after they released that tight end (Jim Dray).

There are worse ways to make a living than being the 54th guy on a team’s 53-man roster, and it will be interesting to see how many times they flip him this year.