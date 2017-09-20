Carl Johnson will continue to work despite domestic violence investigation

Getty Images

NFL official Carl Johnson is under investigation after a former girlfriend accused him of domestic violence, but he will continue to work.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said that while everyone is covered by the personal conduct policy, including officials, the matter has not reached the point where Johnson would be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, as some players have been when accused of domestic violence.

“I don’t expect that the commissioner’s exempt list would be invoked here as it’s not appropriate at this point,” Lockhart said. “He will continue to work.”

The league is investigating the matter, so it’s possible that Johnson’s status could change. But for now he is permitted to keep working.