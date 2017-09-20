Chance Warmack will replace Isaac Seumalo at left guard for Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles said one thing and apparently are doing another. After Eagles coach Doug Perderson and offensive coordinator Frank Reich both gave Isaac Seumalo a vote of confidence, the Eagles are replacing him with Chance Warmack, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Warmack took first-team reps Wednesday.

Seumalo, a third-round pick in 2016, has allowed four sacks, according to STATS. He inherited the starting job when the Eagles traded Allen Barbre to the Broncos on July 26.

Pederson and Reich both defended Seumalo earlier this week after Seumalo’s poor performance against the Chiefs. Pederson said Monday that having experienced backups such as Warmack and Stefen Wisniewski were “great to have,” but added he didn’t “want to push any panic buttons at this time.” Reich echoed Pederson a day later.

“When you see an individual get beat once or twice in a game, you don’t like it, but it happens to literally everybody who suits up and goes out there and plays. Now, if that happens over five, six, seven games then it becomes a problem and you evaluate it,” Reich said, via Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News. “When it happens in one game, you say ‘OK. We take note of it. But we have a lot of confidence; we’ve been working hard; we believe in our guys.’ Whether it’s Isaac or whether it’s another guy, it happens in this league. We fight to get better, and then you evaluate over the long haul.”

Warmack, 26, was the 10th overall selection in the 2013 draft by the Titans. He started 48 games in four seasons, allowing 13.5 sacks and drawing 12 penalties for holding.