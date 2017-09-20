Chargers place Chris Hairston on non-football illness list, sign Tyler Marz

Getty Images

The Chargers announced they have placed offensive lineman Chris Hairston on the non-football illness list, ending his season. They will sign offensive lineman Tyler Marz off the Titans’ practice squad to take Hairston’s spot.

Hairston tweeted Tuesday, “The Dr. said I had blood clots.”

Hairston played two offensive snaps and four special teams snaps in the opener. He played 21 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps Sunday, subbing for right tackle Joe Barksdale, who has a foot injury.

Hairston, 28, was a fourth-round pick of the Bills in 2011. He signed with the Chargers in 2015 and started 16 total games in 2015-16.

Marz went undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2016, signing with Tennessee. He spent last season on the Titans’ practice squad.