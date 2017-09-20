Chris Harris: Playing without T.J. Ward is still hard

AP

The Broncos’ defense has played well after cutting safety T.J. Ward just before the start of the season, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t missed him.

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris said on PFT Live that playing without Ward has been difficult.

“It’s still hard,” Harris said. “Not being able to take the field, he just brought a Tasmanian Devil’s mentality to our defense, high energy, great leadership. He’s definitely missed, man. I wish he could still be here.”

Harris said the Broncos’ secondary hasn’t always been on the same page without Ward’s veteran leadership.

“We’re still working. There are still some communication areas that we’re having. We haven’t build that chemistry,” he said.

Ward is now in Tampa Bay, where he hasn’t been fully integrated into the defense yet, playing less than half the snaps in the Buccaneers’ first game on Sunday.