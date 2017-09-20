Chris Jones named AFC defensive player of the week

AP

Chris Jones nearly single-handedly beat the Eagles last week, so it made sense to hand him some hardware.

The Chiefs defensive end was named AFC defensive player of the week, after dominating the Eagles.

He had three sacks, forced two fumbles, batted down a pass and intercepted another. It was the first time since 2007 that a player had three sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception in the same game.

The 2016 second-rounder isn’t an every down player, but he is capable of making impact plays whenever he’s out there, on a defense with a number of those (even after safety Eric Berry‘s season-ending injury).