Danny Amendola, Rob Gronkowski, Dont’a Hightower practicing for Patriots

AP

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said on Monday that the groin injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s win over the Saints was nothing serious and Wednesday provided more evidence of that.

According to multiple reports from the team’s practice, Gronkowski was suited up and going through the session with the rest of the team during the portion of the practice open to the media. Gronkowski left the game in the third quarter after being tackled by a pair of New Orleans defenders, who had given up six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown to Gronkowski before that point.

The Patriots also had wide receiver Danny Amendola and linebacker Dont'a Hightower on the field. Amendola did not play against the Saints because of a concussion and Hightower sat out with a knee injury.

Running back Rex Burkhead, who left last Sunday’s game with injured ribs, wasn’t seen at practice as the Pats started getting ready for this weekend’s date with the Texans.