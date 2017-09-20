David Johnson: It’s been a tough couple of weeks

AP

David Johnson not only can’t carry the football, but the cast on his left wrist prevents him from comfortably carrying his infant son, David Jr.

The Cardinals star running back spoke Wednesday for the first time since injuring his wrist in the season opener.

“I get a little nervous [carrying his son],” Johnson said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “He’s getting a little more squirmy. It’s hard to carry him. My wife doesn’t really trust me.”

Johnson said he has “faced the facts” after undergoing surgery to repair a dislocation and ligament damage. He played only 46 snaps before going on injured reserve, and though the Cardinals expect his return his season, Johnson will miss more than half the season.

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks,” Johnson admitted.

The Cardinals can’t activate Johnson until Nov. 7 at the earliest. Coach Bruce Arians has mentioned a Thanksgiving or Christmas return, but General Manager Steve Keim said Monday it wouldn’t surprise him if Johnson comes back sooner than the two-to-three-month prognosis doctors gave Johnson.

Johnson said his injury was not as severe as that of rookie running back T.J. Logan, even though both players were given the same timeline.