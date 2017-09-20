Desmond Trufant named NFC defensive player of the week

AP

Desmond Trufant missed the Falcons’ Super Bowl run last year because of a pectoral injury.

He’s making up for lost time this season.

The Falcons cornerback was named NFC defensive player of the week for a pair of game-changing plays against the Packers last week.

Trufant picked off a pass which led to points before halftime, and then returned a fumble for a touchdown in the third quarter, effectively ending things.

The Falcons gave him a five-year, $69 million contract extension this offseason, and he showed Sunday night that he’s worth it.