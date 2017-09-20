Eagles claim S Trae Elston

Getty Images

The Eagles opened the day with injury issues in their secondary and an open roster spot.

They’ll open Thursday with those same injured defensive backs, but the roster will be back to 53 players. The team has claimed safety Trae Elston off of waivers a day after he was dropped by the Bills.

Elston played in each of the first two games for the Bills this season and played 30 snaps on special teams without seeing any action on defense. Elston, who was undrafted last year, also spent time on the Browns’ active roster last season without appearing in any games.

His acquisition bolsters the depth in the defensive backfield with safety Rodney McLeod and cornerback Jaylen Watkins going down with hamstring injuries last Sunday. Cornerback Ronald Darby was out for that game with a dislocated ankle and is expected to miss the next few weeks as well.