Eagles secondary short on healthy bodies

AP

The Eagles played without cornerback Ronald Darby in last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and they appear to be on track to adding to the list of injured defensive backs on the inactive list for this Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Safety Rodney McLeod and cornerback Jaylen Watkins, who replaced Darby in the starting lineup, both left the loss to the Chiefs with hamstring injuries. Zach Berman of Philly.com reports that both players could miss multiple games as a result of the injuries, which would leave the Eagles down three in the secondary for their matchup with their NFC East rivals.

Corey Graham stepped in at safety and rookie Rasul Douglas is the next man up at cornerback.

“We have confidence in both of those guys,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. “I’m not going to get up and give you the pluses and minuses of every player. … But it was the first experience for Rasul. It was not the first experience for Corey. Corey has been around the block. Rasul stepped in, and I thought he did a good job. He tackled well and made no mental mistakes. That’s a tough duty against what they do offensively from read option, reverses to shovel passes to jet sweeps to all the different stuff, and it’s a lot of moving parts. I was proud of him for that part of it.”

A hobbled secondary would seem to be just the thing the Giants need for an offense that’s been awful to get back on track, although it won’t much matter who is in the secondary if the Giants can’t block a pass rush that’s picked up eight sacks in the first two games.