Eddie Lacy regrets weight clause

Posted by Mike Florio on September 20, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT
Getty Images

The contract that Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy signed with the Seahawks contains a clause that pays him $55,000 for complying with each of seven different weight targets. Lacy initially saw it as a challenge. He now sees it as a mistake.

His regret comes from the fact that the results of his initial successful weigh-ins became public, even though he thought the information would remain private. (His agents tweeted that Lacy had passed the first and second weight tests.)

I hate that it has to be public,” Lacy told Kevin Van Valkenburg of ESPN The Magazine. “Because it’s like, if you don’t make it, what happens? Clearly you don’t get the money, but whatever. I don’t really care about that. It’s just more the negative things that are going to come.”

The problem for Lacy is that, each time his weight is mentioned (positively or negatively), social media responds with insults and memes and photoshopped images.

“It sucks,” Lacy said. “It definitely sent me into a funk. I wish I could understand what they get out of it.”

As a result, Lacy became indifferent about the $55,000 rewards for making weight.

“You just can’t shake it,” Lacy said. “And no matter what, you can’t say nothing back to them. You just have to read it, get mad or however it makes you feel, and move on. I could be 225 and they’d still be like, ‘You’re still a fat piece of sh-t.”

Lacy’s discomfort with the topic being raised explains why everyone was so tight lipped regarding whether he made weight in August and why his September date with the scale hasn’t even been mentioned. While it’s too late to remove the clause from his contract, other teams, players, and agents should remember Lacy’s experience and think twice about using weight clauses as an incentive to get a guy to do something he already knows he needs to do.

27 responses to “Eddie Lacy regrets weight clause

  1. It sucks that he has to endure that stuff but he chose this public profession and his past actions led to the weight clause being required.

  3. It definitely has to be hard for Lacey, going from a class organization like the Packers to an organization where the defense is basically telling the media that they have to win games on their own because the overpaid QB can’t do it. He’ll probably be cut within the next few weeks, it’s sad because Lacey deserves better.

  6. Being paid a small fortune to stay in shape … and complaining about it. Talk about first world problems.

  11. So now this is social medias fault now ??

    Lacy’s generation is as soft as toilet paper. No accountability…it’s always somebody else fault.

    The weight clause was put in because you couldn’t control your weight…despite the fact you have every advantage a human being could possibly have.

    Weight clause….no weight clause…social media, no social media…

    This is 100% on you Eddie.

  13. Just goes to show you, you can take Eddie Lacy out of Green Bay, but you can’t take the Green Bay out of Feast Mode.

  14. Okay, Eddie, it sucks. Yeah, you get kicked when you’re down and people make fat jokes. So now is the time to take a deep breath and say “I will show them.” By golly show them. Stop being a victim. Pull yourself up and out of this thing and show them you’re a ballplayer.

  17. I couldn’t agree more with cakesw.
    The weight clause was put in by Seattle to protect itself, based on Eddie Lacy’s proven inability to keep his weight down at a position where it important to do so. His sluggishness and obvious lack of burst in the season-opener, and his benching last week, are proof of that.
    As Mr. Florio pointed out, Mr. Lacy’s own agent released the first two weigh-in results. Once those became public people became curious, and so Pete Carroll was asked about it every single time a new weigh-in date passed. The one time the Seahawks made no announcement there was rampant speculation that Lacy had not made weight, when in fact he had. In order to avoid further distractions the Seahawks released all future results.
    The media — especially social media — has a lot to answer for. This is not one of those things. Mr. Lacy is a well-paid professional who has the responsibility to take care of his body. He signed a contract agreeing to the weight bonuses, and I’m sure he has no trouble cashing those bonus checks.
    I understand he’s in somewhat of an uncomfortable position here. But if you need to blame someone, look in a mirror, Eddie.

  18. The problem isn’t his generation. It is all of the generations who get a thrill out of making negative comments behind the anonymity of a post or social media in general. I personally ignore most of the commenters I see, who have accomplished far less than these athletes but always seem to know what they’re thinking, what motivates them, or why they succeed and fail. While my advice to Lacy is stick it out and get over it (no choice), I get his point. Know-it-alls have the floor every day.

    Which does not equate to knowing anything at all.

  19. Weight should have NEVER been an issue to begin with. Your on a public platform, and you got fat. Plain and simple. Drop the weight, keep it off and ppl will stop talking about it. But if your so fat that there is a clause for different dates to hit certain weights………then you screwed up BIG TIME and deserve some scrutiny. Deal with it.

  23. Middle aged men that make 55,000 a year are going to lash out at someone paid 55,000 bonuses to stay in shape playing a sport where you are paid millions to stay in shape and perform.

  24. Well, Eddie you have nobody to blame but yourself. It’s sad that the Seahawks had to put a weight clause on your contract. But, you forced their hand because you’ve proven that you can’t keep your weight in line and when you get huge, you’re ineffective. I get it, the constant hate you get on social media sucks and is sometimes over the top. But you have 2 ways to respond. A)Get in shape and prove the haters wrong. Or: B) Do what you’re currently doing by barely making your weights and doing the least amount possible to be the best player you can be.

    I love the player he was in his first couple years in the league, but watching him try to run in week 1 was embarrassing. It was downright awful and it’s no surprise to anyone that he was benched for week 2.

  25. So let me get this straight. The weigh-ins are depressing him and making it more likely he will eat too much? I really wanted this to work. Maybe someone wants a running back…because Seattle has a log jam at the position now. If Eddie were 6’2″ or taller, he could switch to 0 line

  26. I have all the sympathy in the world for people who get bullied online. That said, we all know that’s reality in 2017. At some point we have to simply accept that anonymous trolls will always be jerks.

    Complaining accomplishes less than zero – only option is to ignore it, remain positive, and fight through. God bless, Eddie.

