Giants coach Ben McAdoo considering giving up play-calling duties

AP

Ben McAdoo was hired because he was supposedly good at offense. The Giants have not been good at offense.

So the second-year head coach is considering making “drastic” changes this week, which could include him giving up play-calling responsibilities.

Monday’s loss to the Lions was the eighth straight game in which the Giants have scored fewer than 20 points.

“We can’t keep doing the same thing over and over again. That’s insanity. It’s not working,” McAdoo said, via James Kratch of NJ.com. “So we’re going to look to make some changes this week, like we did last week, maybe a little bit more drastic this week, to use your word.

“If that means me giving up play calling duties, that’s something that [the offensive staff will] look at, that we’ll talk about.”

If he was to make a change, play-calling would likely go to offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan.

But that might not be the only shuffle. When asked about personnel changes, McAdoo said: “Jobs are won in this league. They’re not given away. Someone has to win a job, or take a job, to get a job.”

So far, the Giants seem to lack qualified candidates, for many of those roles. They’re currently 28th in the league in total offense, behind the Bengals, but just ahead of juggernauts such as the Colts, Jets, Texans, and 49ers.