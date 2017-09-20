Goodell deal “getting done”

Getty Images

Jerry Jones won’t be getting his way, after all.

The Cowboys owner — who surely didn’t insinuate himself into the negotiations regarding Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract in order to pay him more than what the league otherwise was offering — won’t be derailing the effort to extend the deal from 2019 to 2024. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Goodell deal is “getting done.”

That said, Schefter adds that it may take “days or weeks” to finalize the contract.

ESPN reported over the weekend that Jones was representing the 26 owners not on the Compensation Committee, which is chaired by Falcons owner Arthur Blank. Now, ESPN reports that Jones was “shot down.” Which necessarily refutes the ESPN report that Jones had 26 total owners behind him.

Now, the league will be getting the Goodell deal behind it, and focusing sooner than later on a much bigger contract that will be much harder to finalize — a new deal with the league’s players.