Hue Jackson: Myles Garrett has made huge progress

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has yet to make his regular season debut, but the moment appears to be drawing closer.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Garrett has the protective boot off of his injured ankle and that he rode a stationary bike during the team’s practice on Wednesday. After the practice, coach Hue Jackson gave a positive update about the condition of the first overall pick in this year’s draft.

“He’s getting there,” Jackson said during his press conference. “Huge progress has been made.”

Garrett wasn’t practicing, which doesn’t bode well for his chances of progressing the rest of the way in time to face the Colts this weekend. If he can get on the field before the week is out, though, Week Four against the Bengals could provide the team with its first chance to see their top pick in action.