Isaiah Crowell would like the ball more

AP

Browns running back Isaiah Crowell took a step forward in his third season when he averaged 4.8 yards per carry on his way to a career-high 952 rushing yards, but he hasn’t exactly picked up where he left off this year.

Crowell is averaging 2.6 yards per carry through the first two games of the season and he appears to think that one of the ways to get things going is to get the ball more often. Crowell said Wednesday that he has spoken to coach Hue Jackson about sending more work his way in the weeks to come.

“I wouldn’t say upset, but sometimes I question [the playcalling],” Crowell said, via Cleveland.com. “Everybody has their own opinions. I have my own opinions. You might have your own opinions. Hue Jackson has his own opinions. I’m just a player. I don’t cross those boundaries. I just control what I can control. … [Jackson] said he wants to get me the ball and stuff like that. But we didn’t really go into depth about it. I just told him I feel like I’m a big-time player and I can make plays for the team, and I just kept it at that.”

Jackson said he has no problem with a player asking for the ball more often, but added the player needs to make “some long runs” to back up those demands.

Crowell has 27 carries for two games, which actually averages out to about a carry more per game than he averaged over the course of the 2016 season. That season wasn’t a contract year, though, and Crowell’s impending free agency makes a spotlight role all the more important this time around. Crowell didn’t deny that — “It’s just obvious to think about,” he said — but the production will have to rise for Crowell to realize either of his goals.