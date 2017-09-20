J.J. Nelson named NFC offensive player of the week

AP

The Cardinals were down 13-3 in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Colts and needed someone to provide them with an offensive spark if they were going to win the game.

They got that spark from wide receiver J.J. Nelson. Nelson caught a 45-yard touchdown pass to cut Indianapolis’ lead to three points and then caught a 31-yard pass later in the quarter to set up Phil Dawson‘s game-tying field goal. The Cardinals would go on to win the game 16-13 in overtime.

Nelson finished the day with five catches for 120 yards and was named the NFC’s offensive player of the week for his efforts. It’s the first time Nelson has won the award and the first time any Arizona receiver other than Larry Fitzgerald has received the honor.

Nelson, a 2015 fifth-round pick, had 44 catches over his first two seasons in the league. With John Brown having a hard time staying in the lineup, the team may be looking for at least that many this season as they try to find consistent offensive success without running back David Johnson for at least another seven weeks.