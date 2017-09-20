Jay Z reportedly turns down Super Bowl halftime show

Getty Images

The Super Bowl is looming, which means that the announcement of a musical act for halftime of the game is coming.

TheSource.com reports that Jay Z has declined an opportunity to do the honors during intermission. Last year, Adele reportedly rejected the gig before Lady Gaga agreed to do it.

The NFL did not directly dispute the report that Jay Z passed on the gig.

“No decisions have been made on the performer(s) and we are not going to speculate on particular artists,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT by email. “Along with Pepsi, we know that we will put on a spectacular show. When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names.”

It’s not a denial by any means, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Jay Z and others pass, if it’s true that the league has been making aggressive financial requests (including a percentage of concert ticket sales) based on the potential value to the artist of performing on the biggest platform in music.