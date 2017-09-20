Jets acting owner says they’re not tanking, just having “growing pains”

AP

Christopher Johnson’s keeping an eye on the Jets while his brother Woody’s working as an ambassador.

And like his brother, he rejected the notion that his team is losing on purpose.

“It couldn’t be further from the truth,” Christopher Johnson said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “I want to win every game. Every player in that locker room wants to win. What you’re seeing, I think, are growing pains. These are young guys. There are some older guys on the team. Some of them, they’re doing an extraordinary job. But I think you’re going to see this team get better and better and better. That’s what I’m looking for. And we are definitely not tanking.”

Perhaps the losing is organic, but it’s also a direct result of their offseason purge of veteran talent. That’s creating short term pain, and he acknowledged the difficulty while insisting there is an actual plan, and that he’s overseeing it.

“I hope that the fans will buy into our plan,” Christopher said. “I think that they’re going to see this team grow before their eyes. I think that that’s exciting. I can’t say whether [the fans] are going to stay home, but I hope they don’t. I think it’s going to be an exciting season.”

He said his challenge was to “earn the trust of the fans,”and “To have them know that I care about this team deeply, and I’m going to do everything I can to make it a great team again.”

(That sounds like a heck of a slogan. People could rally around that. Wonder if his brother knows anybody who could have it embroidered somewhere?)

Christopher was careful to point out that his brother won’t have any say in football operations until he’s completed his work in London. And considering the Jets are 41-55 over the past six seasons, that may be a solid first step.