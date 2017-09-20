Jimmy Graham misses practice with ankle injury

AP

Tight end Jimmy Graham missed practice with what Seahawks coach Pete Carroll described as “an ankle issue.”

“We will wait a couple days to see how he does,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “He’s had the same injury before, and we think he’s got a chance to do it. His mind is that he can play, but we will have to wait and see later in the week.”

Graham has only four catches in 10 targets for 9 yards and no touchdowns this season. He played 40 of 49 snaps against the Packers in the season opener and only 53 of 82 Sunday because of his ankle injury.

Graham’s only catch against the 49ers came after his second-quarter injury.

“Certainly it did,” Carroll said when asked whether Graham’s injury affected him. “We had some stuff going early, and it didn’t hook up and he was not 100 percent, but he finished and did a great job of doing that. He was banged up.”

Luke Willson and Nick Vannett are the other tight ends on the Seahawks’ roster, with Tyrone Swoopes on the practice squad.

The Seahawks had six other players sit out practice, including guard Luke Joeckel (knee), linebacker Bobby Wagner (thigh), cornerback Neiko Thorpe (ankle) and linebacker Terence Garvin (shoulder).