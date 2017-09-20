Jordy Nelson says quadriceps “progressing the right way” after full practice

Posted by Charean Williams on September 20, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT
AP

Despite a long injury list, the Packers got some good news Wednesday when wide receiver Jordy Nelson practiced in full.

“We’re progressing the right way,” Nelson said, via a video from ESPN. “It was great to get back out there and run around. Everything felt good.”

Nelson made it through only seven plays against the Falcons, leaving after he took a knee to the quadriceps.

“[It] gave me a bit of a Charley horse or dead leg or whatever you want to call it,” Nelson said. “I stayed in after, because I thought it was one of those things that would eventually go away, but it started swelling up and tightening up on me and couldn’t get full range, couldn’t run full speed and trying to stop and get in and out of breaks, I knew I wasn’t going to be that effective.”

The Packers listed 13 players on their injury report. Tackle David Bakhtiari (hamstring), safety Kentrell Brice (groin), wide receiver Randall Cobb (chest), defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip), cornerback Davon House (quadriceps), linebacker Nick Perry (hand), linebacker Jake Ryan (hamstring/concussion) and tackle Jason Spriggs (hamstring) did not participate.

4 responses to “Jordy Nelson says quadriceps “progressing the right way” after full practice

  2. stellarperformance says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Injuries………the great North Division equalizer.

    Must be referring to Bradford.

  3. Exactly Stellar. What people don’t realize is that GB was missing both probowl caliber OTs, Jordy, Randall, Daniels, Brice, Lowry by just after halftime of that game. Combined with the opening of the new stadium, GB was not going to win. I’m just glad ARod got out alive.

    Let’s see how these teams stack up in January. I think GB is already looking forward to the rematch.

  4. stellarperformance says:
    September 20, 2017 at 7:21 pm
    Next Man Up.

    packers do not have any men left. Unless you want to use a TE. They have plenty of those, but they can’t catch.

