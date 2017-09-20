Kendall Langford signs one-year deal with Saints

Getty Images

After being released by the Indianapolis Colts in August following a failed physical, defensive tackle Kendall Langford has a new team in the New Orleans Saints.

According to Jim Trotter of ESPN.com, Langford signed a one-year deal with the Saints on Wednesday.

Langford confirmed the deal on his Twitter account.

Langford appeared in seven games for the Colts last season before he landed on injured reserve due to a knee injury. He had surgery this offseason in an attempt to correct the issue. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list for the start of training camp only to be released in early August.

Langford worked out for the San Francisco 49ers last week as well before signing with the Saints. He’s the third addition to the Saints active roster along the defensive line on Wednesday. Darryl Tapp was re-signed and David Parry was promoted from the practice squad.