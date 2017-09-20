Kyle Shanahan: 49ers need Brian Hoyer to step up

Posted by Charean Williams on September 20, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT
Who knows what the 49ers thought they were getting in Brian Hoyer, but it’s safe to say they expected more than they have gotten so far. The 49ers quarterback has had the worst back-to-back games of his NFL career, which has spanned 33 starts over nine seasons.

“I want him to get his edge back. I want him to get his confidence,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday on the KNBR Morning Show, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “We need Brian to step up, and we need everyone around him to step up.”

Hoyer, who is playing with his fourth team in four years, has completed 62 passes for 292 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. His 60.7 passer rating tops only DeShone Kizer and Andy Dalton.

In 21 possessions, the 49ers have four field goals and no touchdowns, and they have converted only four of 23 third-down attempts.

“Thankfully, this week we get to move on really quick and move on to LA,” Hoyer said of playing on Thursday night. “You get to put the last one behind you and move on to the next.”

18 responses to “Kyle Shanahan: 49ers need Brian Hoyer to step up

  5. The 49’ers have a better chance of Joe Montana or Steve Young stepping up thaan they do Hoyer. The Houston playoff game from two years ago was the worst exhibition of NFL quarterback play I have ever seen and Hoyer was in the starring role.

  6. Good to see Shanahan call a spade a spade….he’s been terrible. The Hawks were there for the taking on Sunday and Hoyer couldn’t get it done. I give Hoyer 2 more games and then give the rookie Beathard a look if nothing changes

  10. Here’s the problem: Nobody, including the 49ers front office, thinks that Brian Hoyer is a franchise quarterback. This article should actually be seen as an indictment of Andy Dalton, who was presumed to be the Bengals answer at QB. The fact that he is doing WORSE than Hoyer says everything you need to know.

  11. It’s is painful to watch Hoyer play QB. It’s also painful to see a young head coach who’s too green to realize that he has a starting QB who doesn’t process information on gameday the way he does in practices.He has all the talent in the world, but he is no good when live bullets are flying; he folds up.

    Kyle’s gonna be a great head coach in this league though. Just a few growing pains. But give us Kap back. Bring back the winningest road playoff QB in franchise history. Trust me, he’ll give us more than 100 passing yards a game, lead the offense to more than ZERO TDs all season.

  13. They cut Matt Barkley instead of Hoyer lol. This dude is absolutely horrible. At least Barkley showed promise. The Niners are a border line college team.

  16. Step up to what? This is the problem with these guys who believe in their “system” too much. Everyone in the world knows who Brian Hoyer is, but you made a beeline to get him because it made it easier for you to not have to teach your “system” to a better player. If I’m a 49er fan, I’m upset and already have one strike next to this guy because they’ve already lost 2 winnable games because your QB situation gave you no chance. Sounds like the same kind of stubborn and clueless thinking that helps a team blow a 25 point Super Bowl lead and has that same coach saying he had no regrets after the game.

  17. For people to say that Kaep doesn’t have a job because his football skills its just dumb. All while people like Hoyer have a starting job in the NFL. what a disgrace.

  18. Outside of a 31yr old Garcon, who has never been a premiere receiver having only 2 of 10 seasons over 1,000yds… You have Goodwin with 827 career yds in 5 seasons, anda rookie 5th round WR. Bench is Aldrick Robinson 5yrs 938yds, Kendrick Bourne Rookie 0yds, and Victor Bolden Jr Rookie 0yds. Maybe their TE are good? George Kittle Rookie 40yds and Garrett Celek 6th yr with 684 career yds. They must have an Elite RB… Carlos Hyde 4th season 1,960yds, never had a 1,000yd season.

    Now I’m not saying Hoyer is good by any stretch, but SF doesn’t have a whole lot of talent around him either.

    Are they having Cap troubles that caused them not to grab up a couple quality free agents? With $64,961,712 in open cap space they have the most money available in the league!!!!!

    Guess all the Brian Hoyer sucks comments should be voiced to the SF front office!

