Kyle Shanahan: 49ers need Brian Hoyer to step up

Who knows what the 49ers thought they were getting in Brian Hoyer, but it’s safe to say they expected more than they have gotten so far. The 49ers quarterback has had the worst back-to-back games of his NFL career, which has spanned 33 starts over nine seasons.

“I want him to get his edge back. I want him to get his confidence,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday on the KNBR Morning Show, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “We need Brian to step up, and we need everyone around him to step up.”

Hoyer, who is playing with his fourth team in four years, has completed 62 passes for 292 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. His 60.7 passer rating tops only DeShone Kizer and Andy Dalton.

In 21 possessions, the 49ers have four field goals and no touchdowns, and they have converted only four of 23 third-down attempts.

“Thankfully, this week we get to move on really quick and move on to LA,” Hoyer said of playing on Thursday night. “You get to put the last one behind you and move on to the next.”