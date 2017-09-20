Lions bring back George Johnson

Getty Images

The Lions have bolstered their defensive line by bringing back a former member of the team.

Defensive end George Johnson spent the 2014 season with the Lions and recorded six sacks in a reserve role. He was traded to the Buccaneers in the offseason after signing an offer sheet with Tampa as a restricted free agent and spent the next two years with the team before being cut earlier this month.

The Lions announced that Johnson has rejoined the team on Wednesday. Defensive end Alex Barrett was waived in a corresponding move.

Johnson had 23 tackles and two forced fumbles in his first season with the Bucs, but missed all of last season with a hip injury. He’ll play behind Ziggy Ansah and Anthony Zettel in his second stint in Detroit.