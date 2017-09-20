Marcell Dareus, Cordy Glenn not practicing Wednesday

AP

The Bills are dealing with injuries on both the offensive and defensive lines as they head toward Sunday’s matchup with the Broncos.

Coach Sean McDermott announced on Wednesday morning that defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, defensive end Shaq Lawson and left tackle Cordy Glenn will all sit out practice later in the day. The Bills are also without defensive tackle Jerel Worthy as he remains in the concussion protocol.

Dareus and Glenn both have ankle injuries and McDermott said, via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, that he is “concerned” about Dareus recovering in time to play against Denver. Glenn’s injury is to his right ankle and he left last Sunday’s game early as a result. The injury comes after he spent much of the offseason dealing with a left foot/ankle issue. Rookie Dion Dawkins replaced Glenn in the loss to Carolina.

Lawson has a nerve contusion and McDermott said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, that “we’re confident that he’s on a day-to-day basis.”