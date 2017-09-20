NFL hopes CBA extension talks will commence soon

Posted by Mike Florio on September 20, 2017, 12:06 PM EDT
The NFL Players Association has decided to keep executive director DeMaurice Smith. The NFL hopes that the certainty that arises from thIS decision will spark talks on an extension of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

“We congratulate Mr. Smith on his re-election,” NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said Tuesday during a periodic media briefing. “I think we had productive negotiations with him in 2011. We believe strongly that it has worked for both parties, for owners and for players.”

Lockhart added that the league believes the time has come to start talking about an extension of the labor deal.

“This is something we think is in both parties’ interest,” Lockhart said. “It’s certainly not our view that a work stoppage is inevitable. There’s no reason for that. It’s not in the interests of the game.”

Lockhart brushed off recent remarks from Smith regarding the inevitability of a work stoppage as campaign rhetoric, although there never really was a campaign for the job Smith has held since 2009. That said, Lockhart’s remarks about the current deal — combined with the absence of any ownership complaints about it — suggest that a lockout won’t happen in 2021. Instead, if there will be a work stoppage, it will happen only if the players go on strike.

  5. Big mistake by the players. Cyrus Mehri would be a much, much better Executive Director for the NFLPA. The players will pay for this error in judgment. Wait and see.

  7. As far as attorneys go, Smith is more than qualified to lead the Players Association. Its unfortunate such a good lawyer has to represent a group of players that are more concerned with twitter, and shoes. Instead of wanting to improve the product on the field.

  8. 99.9 % of the players want to keep getting paid and don’t care about the .1% of the clowns who keep getting in trouble.

  11. I hope that any extension includes an alteration to the deal the requires that teams actually practice for a meaningful time period before the season starts so we fans don’t need to endure the annual rendition of slop put forward for the first weeks of the season.

  12. How many more practices without pads are going to be bargained for? These players are not prepared, physically and mentally, to endure the rigors of contact throughout a fast, hardnose 60-minute contest. Teams are throwing the ball 60 times a game because offensive linemen haven’t had enough reps to effectively synchronize run blocks. Back in the day, although players were not as athletic as they are today, they were conditioned to take a hit because of physical practices with pads. It will not get any better. The players know they have it made with the CBA. They’re getting more money for less effort, motivation and dedication. The fans get less for their buck.

  13. The Steelers were the only team last time to say no to the deal that gave Goodell WAY 2 much control. Inconsistent punishments along with making punishments up as they go has led to a hypocrisy of an NFL office. This time the players will be so enamored by taking power away from Goodell, that they will lose out in a number of other area’s. Playing right into the owners hands.

