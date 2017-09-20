NFL hopes CBA extension talks will commence soon

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association has decided to keep executive director DeMaurice Smith. The NFL hopes that the certainty that arises from thIS decision will spark talks on an extension of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

“We congratulate Mr. Smith on his re-election,” NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said Tuesday during a periodic media briefing. “I think we had productive negotiations with him in 2011. We believe strongly that it has worked for both parties, for owners and for players.”

Lockhart added that the league believes the time has come to start talking about an extension of the labor deal.

“This is something we think is in both parties’ interest,” Lockhart said. “It’s certainly not our view that a work stoppage is inevitable. There’s no reason for that. It’s not in the interests of the game.”

Lockhart brushed off recent remarks from Smith regarding the inevitability of a work stoppage as campaign rhetoric, although there never really was a campaign for the job Smith has held since 2009. That said, Lockhart’s remarks about the current deal — combined with the absence of any ownership complaints about it — suggest that a lockout won’t happen in 2021. Instead, if there will be a work stoppage, it will happen only if the players go on strike.