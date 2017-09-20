NFL reviewing whether Mexico City game can go on after earthquake

Getty Images

An earthquake that has killed more than 200 people in Mexico City has the NFL reviewing whether it can play there in two months.

NFL V.P. for International Mark Waller said today that the league is looking into whether the planned November 19 Patriots-Raiders game can go on as scheduled. Waller did say, however, that Estadio Azteca appears to have made it out of the earthquake unscathed, and that social media images showing what some thought was a crack in the stadium actually showed a safety feature that allows the stadium to withstand an earthquake.

“The initial information from that review is the stadium is remarkably in good shape, and that’s a testament to the construction and the safety devices that were put in place when that stadium was built 50 years ago,” Waller said. “The stadium is actually built with four gaps in it to allow the stadium to move in the event of an earthquake.”

Assuming the game goes forward as planned, this will be the second consecutive year that the Raiders are giving up a home game to play at Estadio Azteca.