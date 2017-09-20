Orlando Scandrick expects to practice this week and play Monday night

Getty Images

Orlando Scandrick expects to practice Thursday and play Monday night against the Cardinals. The Cowboys’ top cornerback missed last week with a fracture in his left hand.

“I’m not wearing any sort of a cast,” Scandrick said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I don’t have any limitations. It’s fixed now. It’s something I can play through while it heals. I’ll be fine.”

Scandrick, who fractured a bone while diving to make a tackle in the season opener against the Giants, underwent surgery last week to insert a plate in his hand.

Rookie Chidobe Awuzie started in Scandrick’s spot against the Broncos but played only five snaps after aggravating his hamstring. The second-round pick described his hamstring as “sore,” via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, and didn’t know if he would practice Thursday.

Veteran cornerback Nolan Carroll was diagnosed with a concussion during the Broncos game. Thus, the Cowboys played most of Sunday’s game with only two healthy corners in Anthony Brown and rookie Jourdan Lewis, and Lewis was making his debut after missing the season opener with a strained hamstring.