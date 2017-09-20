Richard Sherman: At the end of the day, defense knows it’s on us

Posted by Josh Alper on September 20, 2017, 11:50 AM EDT
Perceived friction between the offense and defense in Seattle was a popular topic of conversation around the Seahawks this offseason with cornerback Richard Sherman playing a starring role as one of the leading figures in the rift.

Sherman denied there was any resentment about how offensive struggles have increased pressure on the defense at points in the last couple of years. After the first two games of this season, though, Sherman isn’t arguing that the defense has to do a lot of heavy lifting in Seattle.

The Seahawks lost to the Packers 17-9 in the opener and then slogged their way to a 12-9 win over the 49ers last Sunday, Sherman said that a defense led by him, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Michael Bennett, Bobby Wagner, Cliff Avril and Sheldon Richardson knows that they are expected to lead the team to success.

“We’ve got a lot of highly paid guys on our side of the ball, a lot of guys who played the game at a high level. And there’s a certain standard that’s expected,” Sherman said, via the Tacoma News Tribune. “We expect it from ourselves. We expect that, regardless of what happens on the other side of the ball. At the end of the day, it’s really on us.”

Thanks to their defense, the Seahawks know that they don’t need the best offense in the league in order to win games. An average unit will get the job done, although Seattle still has some work to do to get to that point.

24 responses to “Richard Sherman: At the end of the day, defense knows it’s on us

  3. IT IS GOING TO BE A NAIL BITER IN NASHVILLE SUNDAY ALTHO SEATTLES OLINE IS AWFUL WE HAVE SOME KEY OFFENSIVE INJURIES THE JAX GAME HAS INFLATED THIS LINE TO US GIVING POINTS 2.5

  4. “It’s really on us”… translation… “the offense sucks”. But really there’s no friction between the offense and defense. lol

  5. “He’s not wrong – but is there really a need to voice such an opinion?

    Is Sherman so insecure?”

    Considering the NFL requires players be available to the media, your criticism seems like an odd choice for one of the few guys that comes out and speaks honestly. He opens very clearly by acknowledging the amount of money the team has spent on defense, himself included. Being realistic, he knows as fans do that the defense is expected to play well, whereas the offense who doesn’t pay high salaries in either the receiver, o-line, or running back units. Outside of Wilson and Graham very little money is spent on the offense, so it’s more forgivable when the unit struggles.

    The defense is paid well and should play well and is the focus of the team, and always has been under Carroll. But queue the haters who are going to try to make yet more drama out of absolutely nothing.

    One thing fans and the media continue to fail to see about Seattle is that they talk about this junk long before you guys do. There are no elephants in that locker room.

  6. I cannot remember a team with a defense that was as self absorbed as this one is, and that’s saying a lot when you look at some of the great defenses in league history that played with woeful offenses (Tampa Bay and Baltimore come to mind).

    It seems the message they want to convey is they win because of their defense, but lose because of their offense.

    I guess the old mantra we lose as a team and win as a team is old hat.

  9. Of course, it’s on the defense.
    1. With the obvious exception of Russell Wilson, the money goes overwhelmingly to the defense.
    2. If there is a choice between picking up a much needed starting offensive lineman or a back-up defensive player, the team selects going after a back-up defensive player.
    3. The team has a complete inability to assess offensive talent. They have drafted quite a few offensive linemen but they tend to be busts. It took three years and two moves of position to find Justin Britt’s place on the line. They couldn’t assess Jimmy Graham’s lack of fit in this offense. Even on the good side, if they knew Russell Wilson was a franchise QB, they never would have let him go to the 3rd round. Doug Baldwin is a Pro Bowl player and he came to them as an undrafted free agent.
    4. They are wasting what should have been some golden years for Russell Wilson because they can’t put talent around him.

    So of course, it’s on the defense. That’s just the way it is. Sad but very, very true.

  10. aarons444 says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:54 am
    The defense is clearly held to a higher standard than the offense there.

    That has to get old!

    ———

    The defense also consumes a disproportionate amount of the salary cap. If I am Russell Wilson, that is also getting old

  11. Every guy on defense screems they should be the highest paid guy at their position and threatening to hold out if they are not. They haven’t gotten the memo that there is a cap on how much each team can pay. So they can whine all they want about how it’s all on them but their greed and demands make it so.

  13. Liberalsruineverything says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Can he be fined for saying “At the end of the day”? If not he should be.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    If he is can he just run off, change his name, and come slinking back and pretend it never happened?

  15. I don’t know how Carroll and Schneider can continue hearing these comments from their best players and still justify employing the worst offensive coordinator in the history of football, Darrell Bevell. They have plenty of talent on offense, but Bevell has absolutely no idea how to use them. If they’re not going to fire him, at least take play calling duties out of his hands.

  17. He is saying the defense gets paid a lot to do it’s job. Are people mad he isn’t bashing Wilson or the oline?

    The oline gets paid a total of 17.5 million on that team. It has 8 probowlers and Frank Clark who should have been on defense. He is just saying the obvious.

  18. There’s a lot of truth in his words. But I think Pete’s tinkering of converting D linemen and a tight end to O linemen, has showed serious deficiencies last year; 40 sacks on the QB. And things don’t look much better this year. Aaron Rodgers would have problems behind that O line. Hawks fans, I FEEL your pain. Pete has squandered a good defense last year and this year, with a mediocre O line. Just like Loomis and Payton have squandered Brees time in NO by not at least giving him a somewhat competent defense.

  20. I see Seattle fans constantly calling for Bevell and Cable’s dismissal. They are not the problem. The offensive scheme they run no longer fits their personnel. That team was built on that defense and Beastmode’s 5 yds per carry. Wilson was the icing on the cake for that style. It is no longer working. The O-line is junk and Beastmode is on my team now.

    What offensive coordinator worth his laminated playsheet would walk into that building? Their best plays are busted, backyard style donnybrook’s. It’s a chaos offense. Not gonna work for them any longer. BEAST was the key and is the missing link. Nobody fears their running attack anymore. Without it, Wilson is not capable of beating the winning teams in the league.

  21. What a shocker. Blowhard Sherman throws his teammates under the bus, and Carroll lets it slide again. Maybe Sherman can play Oline? God knows he stinks at pass coverage against decent QBs.

  22. I love the Seahawks, BUT I’m sick to death of Darrell Bevell’s unimaginative play calling. It wouldn’t have to be all on the defense if they had a different offensive coordinator. They all talk about staying true to who they are, but who they are is getting boring for even die-hard fans. Let’s open up the playbook and get something going.

  23. The defense has been covering Bevell’s ineptness since Day 1. He is the most fortunate OC in the league….ZERO accountability apparently…and still gets credit when the defense (or Wilson’s scrambling) hands him victories. As a Seahawk fan…I almost didn’t want Wilson to improvise and make that TD on Sunday as I had hoped that losing to SF would MAYBE force their hand at OC….but again Wilson bailed him out.

