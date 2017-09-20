Richard Sherman calls injury reports “meaningless things on paper” done for gamblers

AP

The Seahawks listed cornerback Richard Sherman questionable last week with a hamstring injury. He played every snap, prompting him again to question the reason for the league’s injury reports.

“I guess from what I understand the rules are for gamblers, for Vegas to make sure the odds and everything are what they are supposed to be, which is apparently what the league is concerned about when talking about injuries and things like that,’’ Sherman said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “So maybe someone should look into that because I thought we weren’t a gambling league or were against all of those things. But our injury report is specifically to make sure the gamblers get their odds right.”

Sherman blamed fantasy football, too.

“Fantasy football, oh, my God,’’ he said. “They are almost as bad as the gamblers.”

In Week 1, the Seahawks listed Sherman as questionable with a thigh injury. He played every snap that game, too.

The All-Pro corner joked he will show up on the report this week with a toe injury.

“You’ve got to keep a good eye on these hangnails because they can spread like wildfire,’’ Sherman said.

Seattle never listed Sherman on its injury report last season even though he played through a sprained knee ligament that wasn’t disclosed until after the season. The NFL issued the Seahawks a warning for violating the league’s injury-reporting policy.

Sherman called injury reports “meaningless things on paper even though you are going to play or whatever it is. They’ve got to put that his ankle is sore, his hip is sore or he’s got a bruise on his hand. But guys are tough — if you are going to play, what’s the point?’’