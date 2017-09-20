Ricky Jean Francois back with Packers

Getty Images

The Packers released defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois after the first game of the regular season, but his departure proved to be a brief one.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers are bringing Jean Francois back after a week as a free agent. Jean Francois indicated the same with a tweet consisting of Green Bay’s area code on Wednesday.

Jean Francois played six snaps on defense in the Packers’s season-opening win over the Seahawks. He signed a one-year contract with the team as a free agent this offseason and spent the last two years with Washington.

Jean Francois returns a few days after defensive lineman Mike Daniels left the Packers’ loss to the Falcons with a hamstring injury. The timing may be a sign that the Packers expect Daniels to miss at least this week’s game against the Bengals.