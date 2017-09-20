Saints cornerback Sterling Moore suffers pectoral injury

AP

This is exactly what the Saints don’t need, an injury to a member of the league’s worst defense.

According to Josh Katzenstein of the of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Saints cornerback Sterling Moore suffered a pectoral injury during Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

He’s in the process of getting additional opinions on the injury now, so they don’t know whether he’ll be available against the Panthers this week.

The Saints are already without cornerback Delvin Breaux, who could return from IR once his broken fibula heals. And first-round pick Marshon Lattimore left Sunday’s game after being diagnosed with a concussion, so he may not be cleared to play this week.

That leagues P.J. Williams, De'Vante Harris and Ken Crawley, and if you’ve never heard of those guys, it might explain why the Saints are giving up over 500 yards per game.