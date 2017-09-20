Saints promote David Parry, re-sign Darryl Tapp

Getty Images

The Saints made two moves on their defensive line, according to the league’s official transactions report. They promoted defensive tackle David Parry from the practice squad and re-signed defensive end Darryl Tapp.

New Orleans placed defensive tackle Mitchell Loewen on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain.

Parry, 25, joined the Saints’ practice squad after the Colts waived him in September. A fifth-round pick of the Colts in 2015, Parry started every game for Indianapolis the past two seasons and made 78 tackles and four sacks.

Tapp spent 2016 with the Saints, making 17 tackles, a half sack and nine quarterback hits. He made the initial roster this season, but New Orleans cut him before the Week 1 game against the Vikings.

Tapp, 33, has played for five teams in 12 seasons.

Loewen spent his rookie season of 2016 on the reserve/non-football injury list. He played in both games this season.

The Saints’ trade of linebacker Stephone Anthony to Miami opened up the other spot on the roster.