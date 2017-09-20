Sam Bradford “doing good,” remains day-to-day

AP

When Vikings coach Mike Zimmer last addressed quarterback Sam Bradford‘s condition, he said Bradford was fine but that he had no idea when Bradford might return to action.

Bradford is dealing with a knee injury that led to swelling and discomfort last week. Tests ruled out structural damage, leaving the Vikings to take the decision about playing him last week all the way until after a Sunday morning workout. Case Keenum wound up getting the nod in a 26-9 loss.

Zimmer talked about Bradford again on Wednesday and didn’t provide any more clarity about when the quarterback might be back in the lineup. Zimmer said that Bradford is “doing good” and shrugged while answering “Sunday” when asked about when he might know if Bradford can play.

“It’s day-to-day, how do I know?” Zimmer said.

The Vikings will host the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon and it looks like that might be when the Buccaneers defense finds out who they’ll be trying to stop.