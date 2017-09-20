Sam Bradford: Knee just didn’t feel right last Sunday

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford is taking part in practice on Wednesday in what will be the first step in determining whether he will be able to return to action after sitting out last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers.

Bradford sat out the game with a knee injury and told the media Wednesday that it was not the result of a hit in the season opener against the Saints, although he did first feel it during that game. He didn’t think it was a big deal, but got progressively worse over the next few days and a pre-game workout on Sunday determined that he wouldn’t be able to play.

“Really just trying to figure out if I could move, what my limitations were, if I was going to be able to go out there and do what I needed to be able to play quarterback and make moves and protect myself,” Bradford said, via ESPN.com. “I was hoping that it was going to feel better than it did having rested it on Saturday without really doing a whole lot. Sunday it just didn’t feel right. It wasn’t ready to go.”

Bradford didn’t go into detail about the diagnosis he’s received from doctors or about the steps that have been taken to address the problem beyond saying that they’ve “done a lot of work over the past week trying to make sure that the swelling is out of there.” That’s left Bradford feeling like he has a good chance of playing against the Buccaneers this weekend, although he added that his knee’s response to practice work will be the deciding factor.