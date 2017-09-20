Santana Moss: RG3’s issues with coaches are why he’s not playing anymore

Getty Images

Santana Moss says he’s just trying to level with Robert Griffin III.

After a war of words erupted between Moss and Griffin, Moss went on CSN Mid Atlantic and said that Griffin needs to understand that his inability to work with coaches Mike Shanahan and Jay Gruden is the reason he’s no longer in the NFL.

“This guy, I think, can still play this game. He might not be a starter, but he still should be able to play. But when you have those situations that occur with coaches,” Moss said.

Griffin, for his part, claims that his problem with Mike Shanahan was that Shanahan never wanted him to quarterback his team in the first place. Now there are 32 coaches who don’t want Griffin to quarterback their team, and so Griffin is out of football at age 27.