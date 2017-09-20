Seahawks’ Paul Richardson caught game-winning TD after dislocating finger

Getty Images

Wide receiver Paul Richardson caught the game-winning touchdown pass for the Seattle Seahawks in their 12-9 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Richardson managed to do so despite dislocating his finger on the eighth play of the game.

A pass from Russell Wilson short-hopped Richardson and caught him in his ring finger on his right hand. The ball dislocated his finger and broke through the skin. He had to leave the game to have his finger set and his wound stitched up before he could return the game. His injured finger was then taped to his pinky finger to provide stability, limiting the effectiveness of both fingers for the rest of the game.

“It was definitely very tough,” Richardson said of trying to catch after the injury. “Playing with eight fingers is no joke. You got to do what you’re got to do. Duty calls.”

Richardson ultimately played 39 of 82 snaps in the game despite the injury. He caught two passes for 19 yards, including the 9-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. With Seattle trailing 9-6 with just over seven minutes remaining, Richardson sprung free along the sideline as Wilson scrambled away from pressure. Richardson made the grab before being hit by 49ers cornerback Rashard Robinson.

“It’s pretty sore today,” head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday. “He gutted it out in the ball game and we think by the end of the week he should be in good shape, ready to go.”