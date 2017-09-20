Term of De Smith’s new deal has not yet been determined

Getty Images

The NFLPA’s selection committee has decided to extend the contract of executive director DeMaurice Smith. The union has not yet decided whether it will be a three- or five-year extension.

NFLPA president Eric Winston explained to PFT on Wednesday that the precise term of the contract will be determined later, with the union’s Executive Committee and president authorized by the NFLPA Constitution to make that decision. The decision likely will be made by March 2018.

One factor in that regard surely will be the reality that the current labor deal expires in March 2021. If Smith gets only a three-year extension, his contract also will be expiring that same month. Which may not be ideal for the union.

Winston had more to say about the new procedures for deciding whether to have a full-blown campaign for the job and various issues regarding the NFL-NFLPA relationship. The full 20-minute interview will be posted here soon.