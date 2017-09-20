The Bucs have a strange weakness: Case Keenum

AP

If Sam Bradford remains fine, but not the kind of fine that can actually play in football games, the Vikings may still be fine.

In part, because backup quarterback Case Keenum kind of owns the Buccaneers.

Via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, Keenum could become the first quarterback to beat Jameis Winston three times (division rivals Cam Newton and Drew Brees are stuck at two each).

Keenum’s beaten them twice with the Rams, and has played well in those two games. In 2015, he posted a 158.0 passer rating, completing 14-of-17 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Last year, he only completed 14-of-26 for 190 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. It should be noted that he did these things as a Ram.

In those two wins, he has shown the ability to go long, with three touchdown passes of 43 yards or longer.

Yes, that Case Keenum, owner of the 9-18 career record as a starter. If he changes teams again, he should strongly consider joining an NFC South team.